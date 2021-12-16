Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 4.43% of Ace Global Business Acquisition worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

