Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

MCD opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

