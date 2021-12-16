Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $16.16. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

MOLN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.