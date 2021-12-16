Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,651 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 984,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

NLY stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

