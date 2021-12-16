Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $343.94 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $259.64 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.31 and its 200 day moving average is $353.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

