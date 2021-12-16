Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

