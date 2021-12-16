Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

