Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABCL opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

