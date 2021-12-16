Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $365.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $365.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

