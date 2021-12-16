MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 83.2% in November

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.45.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGI. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

