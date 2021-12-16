MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 83.2% in November

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.45.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
