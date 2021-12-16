Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 335 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

