Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

IWO stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.88. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,033. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

