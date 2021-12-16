Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.44 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.21. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $210.80 and a one year high of $318.82.

