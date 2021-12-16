Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,559,135. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

