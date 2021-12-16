Montecito Bank & Trust Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 1.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 574,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,376. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

