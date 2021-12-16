Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 27,716 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $$53.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.