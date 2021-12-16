Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 4.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $70.34 and last traded at $69.27. Approximately 1,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

Specifically, COO Joshua W. Lemaire sold 33,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,031,417.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,473 shares of company stock valued at $26,888,020. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

