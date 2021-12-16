Moore Clark Sells 25,562 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.07 on Thursday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

