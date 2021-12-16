Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $216,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

