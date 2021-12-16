Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $63.35 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

