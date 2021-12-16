Morgan Stanley Purchases 69,523 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of General Dynamics worth $241,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

