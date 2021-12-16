Morgan Stanley Sells 36,340 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.77% of Cedar Fair worth $223,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 42,183 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

