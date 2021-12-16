Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.73. The company has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

