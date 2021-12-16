MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis Buys 5,000 Shares

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) CEO Daniel Lee Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MOSY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.29. MoSys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

