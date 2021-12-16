Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €299.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($270.79) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €278.60 ($313.03).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

