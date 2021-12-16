MurAll (PAINT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $67,020.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,218,540,832 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

