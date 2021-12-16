Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $193.63.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

