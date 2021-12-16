MustangCoin (MST) Hits Market Cap of $24,293.75

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $24,293.75 and approximately $114.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

MustangCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

