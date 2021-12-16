Namecoin (NMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,794.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $7,794.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,039.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00924577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00262051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026194 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

