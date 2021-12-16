National Bank Financial Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $15.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
NYSE AQN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 43,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
