National Bank Financial Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $15.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 43,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.