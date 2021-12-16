National Express Group’s (NEX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 350 ($4.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.49).

Get National Express Group alerts:

NEX opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 206.70 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.52.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.