National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $943.67

National Grid plc (LON:NG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 943.67 ($12.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,060.20 ($14.01). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,055.40 ($13.95), with a volume of 4,688,921 shares changing hands.

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.48) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.17 ($13.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 957.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 943.67. The firm has a market cap of £38.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

National Grid Company Profile (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

