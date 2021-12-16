National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NSA opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $65.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

