Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NAII traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,565. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

