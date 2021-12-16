NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 763.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

