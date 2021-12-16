Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of Clearfield worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLFD opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $968.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

