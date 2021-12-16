Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

