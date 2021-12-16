Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $120.40 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.