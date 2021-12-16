Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 29,185 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

NYSE EOG opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.