Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,294 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,477 shares of company stock worth $7,295,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.