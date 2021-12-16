Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $157.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $27.08 or 0.00055534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

