NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NEO opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

