NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li Sells 38,842 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $800.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.90.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

