NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li Sells 38,842 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $800.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.90.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.
About NeoPhotonics
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.