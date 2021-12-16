NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Capitalization Hits $181,347.06

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $181,347.06 and $356.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00032903 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

