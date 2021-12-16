Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.10

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.10 and last traded at $137.83, with a volume of 274878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,571,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

