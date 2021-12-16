New BitShares Market Capitalization Hits $42.68 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

