New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

