New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

