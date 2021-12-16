New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.