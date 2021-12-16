New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 379.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

